Farrell had two receptions on as many targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Farrell got back in the scoring column after recording the first touchdown of his career against the Saints in Week 2. The blocking tight end had just five receptions for 48 yards in the seven games in between his trips to the end zone. Farrell's minimal role on offense keeps him out of the fantasy conversation in standard formats.