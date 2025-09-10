Farrell and Jake Tonges are in line for increased snaps, beginning Sunday versus the Saints, with starting tight end George Kittle (hamstring) having been placed on IR and out a minimum of four games, Dianna Russini, Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows of The Athletic report.

Farrell played more offensive snaps (44) than Tonges (28) after Kittle's early departure in Week 1. Nonetheless, he finished with just one catch for four yards on his only target, while Tonges brought in all three of his targets for 15 yards and a score. Farrell solidified himself as a blocking specialist with the Jaguars from 2021-24, in which span he totaled just 36 receptions despite suiting up for 66 regular-season games, so while he seems like the favorite to lead the 49ers tight end position in snaps as long as Kittle is sidelined, the majority of pass-catching work could go Tonges' way.