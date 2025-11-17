Farrell was not target as a receiver in Sunday's 41-22 victory over Arizona.

Farrell was able to nab his second touchdown of the season against the Rams last week, but he reverted to his blocking role against the Cardinals on Sunday. The veteran backup logged 16 snaps on offense (29 percent) behind George Kittle's dominant 6-67-2 receiving line. Farrell's fantasy value is completely dependent on vulturing short touchdowns from Kittle, which keeps the former off the fantasy radar for Week 12.