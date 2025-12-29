Farrell logged 27 snaps on offense (38 percent) and was not targeted in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Starter George Kittle (ankle) was sidelined for Sunday Night Football in Week 17, but it was TE Jake Tonges (7-60-1) who got the spot-start and provided fantasy value in the primetime win. Farrell stuck in his usual blocking role as the backup, earning similar playing time to games in which Kittle was healthy for. The 27-year-old Farrell does not carry fantasy value heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against the Seahawks.