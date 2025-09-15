Farrell brought in two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints.

Farrell got the start in place of George Kittle (hamstring) on Sunday, finishing with 41 snaps played on offense (58 percent). Jake Tonges wound up playing more snaps (79 percent) while garnering more targets in the passing game, but it was Farrell who cashed in one of Mac Jones's three touchdown passes. It appears that the 49ers will deploy both tight ends in tandem while Kittle mends on the IR. In that scenario, neither option offers much fantasy upside heading into next Sunday's tilt against Arizona.