Gifford (hip/neck) is active for Monday's game against the Panthers, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Gifford had his practice reps limited during Week 12 prep due to hip and neck injuries, but the seventh-year pro has been cleared to play in Monday's game. He has split his snaps between defense and special teams this season, but he could have a more prominent role on defense Monday due to the absences of Tatum Bethune (ankle) and Fred Warner (ankle - IR). Gifford has accumulated 28 tackles (nine solo) and one pass defense through 11 regular-season games.