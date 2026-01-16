Gifford (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Saturday's NFC divisional-round tilt against Seattle, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Gifford was unable to play in the 49ers' wild-card win against the Eagles due to a quadriceps injury. He earned himself the questionable tag for Saturday after putting together a DNP-DNP-LP practice log, and his status may not be officially known until approximately 90 minutes before the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when San Francisco announces its inactive players. With Dee Winters (ankle) also questionable, Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow could join Eric Kendricks as the 49ers' starting linebackers for the divisional round.