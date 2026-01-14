Gifford (quadriceps) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford was held out of the 49ers' NFC wild-card round win over the Eagles on Sunday due to a quadriceps injury he sustained against the Seahawks in Week 18. He hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, but he'll have two more chances to log at least a limited session ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional-round clash against Seattle.