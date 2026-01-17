default-cbs-image
The 49ers expect Gifford (quadriceps) to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gifford is seemingly healthy again after missing last week's wild-card win over the Eagles with a quadriceps injury. The 30-year-old should resume his role as a special teamer and depth defender against Seattle.

