49ers' Luke Gifford: Expected to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers expect Gifford (quadriceps) to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Gifford is seemingly healthy again after missing last week's wild-card win over the Eagles with a quadriceps injury. The 30-year-old should resume his role as a special teamer and depth defender against Seattle.
