Gifford (quadriceps) will play in Saturday's NFC divisional-round game versus the Seahawks.

Gifford missed the wild-card win over the Eagles, but he'll return to the lineup to take on the 49ers' division rival. Gifford's defensive usage varies on a week-to-week basis, but he has played more than 10 defensive snaps just once in the past seven games. The veteran linebacker will certainly have a key role on special teams, though.