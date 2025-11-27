Gifford (hip/neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Gifford was active in Week 12 against the Panthers, but he did not log a snap in the team's 20-9 win over the Panthers. The linebacker has been nursing both hip and neck injuries at practice, so his limited participation Wednesday doesn't come as a surprise. Gifford will have two more chances to practice in full prior to Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.