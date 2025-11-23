Gifford (hip/neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Panthers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gifford was limited in practice all week after appearing on the injury report with apparent hip and neck injuries, which he may have suffered in Week 11 against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old still has a chance to play, but should he be inactive, Curtis Robinson may get a larger snap count for Week 12.