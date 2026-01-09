Gifford (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gifford and Dee Winters (ankle) both got hurt in Week 18 against the Seahawks, leaving each of San Francisco's starting outside linebackers questionable for Sunday's playoff matchup. Eric Kendricks, Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow are the only remaining healthy options in the 49ers' injury-riddled linebacking corps.