49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Gifford (quadriceps) will be evaluated throughout the week to determine his status for the wild-card round, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford suffered a quad injury in the 49ers' Week 18 game against the Seahawks, and it's unclear if he will be able to play to begin the playoffs. If Gifford and Dee Winters (ankle) are unable to play Sunday, Curtis Robinson and Garret Wallow would likely play alongside Eric Kendricks.