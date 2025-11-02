Jones completed 19 of 24 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants. He added four rushing attempts for four yards.

Jones connected on all 14 of his first-half pass attempts for 143 yards, including touchdown passes of five yards to Christian McCaffrey and 11 yards to Jauan Jennings, but the quarterback lost a fumble in the final minute before halftime for the lone blemish of an otherwise spotless half. His first pass of the second half landed incomplete as Jones' accuracy diminished significantly, but the 49ers maintained a double-digit lead the entire second half to improve to 6-3, including 5-2 in games started by Jones. Brock Purdy (toe) has been inching closer to returning, so Jones' run as the starter could come to a close in Week 10 against the Rams.