Jones (knee/oblique) is active for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

During a week in which Jones practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday through Friday due to the oblique injury that he suffered Week 5 and a lingering PCL sprain, he didn't attempt many passes until Friday, at which point the 49ers deemed him questionable for Week 6 action. With No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (toe) out yet again, Jones will earn his fourth start of the season after completing 86 of 129 passes (66.7 percent) for 905 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in his first three opportunities to lead the 49ers offense. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported overnight Saturday that Purdy has "a chance" to return next Sunday night against the Falcons, so Jones' time as San Francisco's starting QB may come to a close after this Sunday's contest.