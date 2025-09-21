Jones will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals after the 49ers ruled out Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe).

Purdy did everything in his power to be available to the 49ers offense after missing just one game due to a turf toe variant and also an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Having said that, his absence will extend to two contests, setting Jones up for another spot start under center. Working in place of Purdy last Sunday at New Orleans, Jones led San Francisco to a 26-21 win while completing 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing six times for six yards and fumbling twice (one lost).