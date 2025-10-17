Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Jones (knee/oblique) will start Sunday's game against the Falcons with Brock Purdy (toe) ruled out, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Purdy got back on the practice field this week as a limited participant, but his lingering turf toe injury will sideline him for a fifth time in the last six contests. The announcement lines Jones up for his fifth start of the campaign, after completing 113 of 168 passes (67.3 percent) for 1,252 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his first four nods. He'll have a tough task on his hands Sunday, though, as Atlanta's pass defense is the stingiest in the NFL to date (139.4 yards allowed per game).