Jones (knee) will start Thursday at the Rams after Brock Purdy (toe) was ruled out for that contest, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Purdy returned from a two-game absence this past Sunday versus the Jaguars but came out of the outing with toe soreness, which didn't allow him to practice this week. Meanwhile, Jones is past the PCL sprain that he dealt with last week following three straight full listings this week. With Purdy sidelined for the third time this season, Jones will retake the reins of the 49ers offense, but the skill positions also will be without WRs Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib) and Ricky Pearsall (knee), meaning RB Christian McCaffrey, WRs Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson and Skyy Moore and TE Jake Tonges will be the top available options in the passing game.