Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jones suffered a bruised knee during Sunday's 26-15 loss at Houston and is "day-to-day," David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

At the same time, Shanahan relayed to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that he doesn't "think it's a long shot" for No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (toe) to return to action this coming Sunday at the Giants. As such, the signal-caller situation in San Francisco will be watched closely as the week goes on to get a sense of who between Jones and Purdy will be under center Week 9. In Week 8, Jones fell shy of 200 yards passing (193, to be exact) for a second straight game, but he tossed two touchdowns versus one interception and rushed twice for 23 yards.