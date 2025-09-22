Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jones is day-to-day after aggravating a PCL sprain in his left knee during Sunday's 18-16 win against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jones got another spot start for Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) in Week 3, completing 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards, one touchdown and one interception and losing one yard on his only carry. Late in the contest, though, Jones was visibly hobbled, and he told reporters afterward about the lingering knee issue, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Meanwhile, Shanahan also relayed to Wagoner on Monday that Purdy will resume practicing this week after doing so in a limited fashion last week. The 49ers likely will roll with whoever is healthiest among Purdy and Jones on Sunday against the Jaguars considering practice-squad member Adrian Martinez currently is the only other QB in San Francisco that's eligible to be on the active roster for game days.