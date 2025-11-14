Jones will return to a backup role with teammate Brock Purdy (toe) cleared to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Jones won five of eight starts, completing 69.6 percent of passes for 7.4 YPA, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He didn't offer much on the ground -- 64 yards, no TDs -- and was thus merely adequate for fantasy, but his steady hand helped RB Christian McCaffrey put up points in bunches. Jones is signed through 2026, which means the 49ers may field trade calls this offseason from QB-needy teams.