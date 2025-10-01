Jones (knee) was listed as a full participant at the 49ers' walkthrough Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jones appears to have moved past the PCL sprain that he suffered in Week 3 versus Arizona, and he looks to be all set to play in Thursday night's contest versus the Rams. General manager John Lynch stated earlier in the week that the team will take "every precaution" to make sure that starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) is all right, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Purdy was considered a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, and if he can't go in Week 5, Jones would stand to garner his third start of the season.