49ers' Mac Jones: Gets raise for 2026

Jones agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract restructure with the 49ers that adds a $300,000 roster bonus for 2026, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones' contract for 2026 now stands at $3.55 million with another $2.25 million in incentives, a justified increase in salary after he went 5-3 as a starter in Brock Purdy's stead last year while completing 69.6 percent of his passes with an average attempt distance of 7.4 YPA, both a career-high marks. After the 2026 campaign, Jones will be positioned for free agency. In fantasy formats that allow for multiple starting QBs, Jones has proven an ability to thrive in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense and stands as one of the top insurance options in fantasy formats that allow multiple starting QBs.