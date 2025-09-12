Jones will start Sunday's game at New Orleans in place of Brock Purdy (toe), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There have long been rumors about Kyle Shanahan preferring Jones to Trey Lance -- but getting overruled by GM John Lynch -- ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The ship that Jones is captaining now isn't nearly as pretty as the one he would've been joining back then, as the 49ers currently have TE George Kittle (hamstring) and WR Brandon Aiyuk (knee) on injured reserve, with LT Trent Williams (knee) and WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder) listed as questionable. Jones gets a decent matchup, at least, playing indoors against a Saints team that's less talented than even this injury-riddled version of the 49ers. Reports suggest Jones is likely to start multiple games, although the Niners waited until Friday to rule Purdy out for Week 2.