Jones (knee/oblique) completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 152 yards and an interception while recording five rush attempts for 11 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Falcons.

Jones was asked to play the role of game manager Sunday, and he did just that, keeping drives alive for Christian McCaffrey to feast on Atlanta's defense for 200-plus yard and two touchdowns. The veteran backup threw an interception for the second week in a row, failing to record a touchdown in just as many games. Jones has been a godsend for the 5-2 49ers, but the luster has worn off from a fantasy perspective following a hot start filling in for Brock Purdy (toe). The latter resumed practicing this week, so it wouldn't be shocking to see Jones resume his backup role against the Texans next Sunday.