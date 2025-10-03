Jones completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding four rushes for five yards in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Prior to Thursday's game, Brock Purdy was announced as week-to-week for the foreseeable future due to his troublesome toe, but on a couple of occasions in the marathon win, it appeared the 49ers could lose Jones as well. Already managing a PCL injury coming in, Jones took two particularly hard shots on sacks in the second half and overtime, including one late in the third quarter where he remained on the ground for some time clutching his leg in pain. Nevertheless, Jones didn't miss any plays and put together another highly impressive performance, one that featured his highest passing yardage total of the season and pushed him to a 6:1 TD:INT on the campaign. Jones hit Jake Tonges (six yards) and Christian McCaffrey (one yard) for his two first-half scoring tosses, and he also spearheaded an eight-play drive in overtime to set up Eddy Pineiro's tie-breaking (and eventual game-winning) field goal. The veteran signal-caller now will have a few extra days to heal up for a Week 6 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12.