San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Jones is likely to start Sunday's game at New Orleans in place of Brock Purdy (toe, shoulder), Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

To be exact, Shanahan said Purdy is a "long shot" for Sunday and could even end up missing multiple weeks, even though the QB took snap in Sunday's win at Seattle. Jones has 49 NFL starts to his name, including seven last year in Jacksonville, but he's never come close to the solid numbers he posted his rookie year in New England. He did help Jaguars WR Brian Thomas put up huge stats last December, so there's at least potential for Jones to keep things rolling for Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) while Purdy and George Kittle (IR- hamstring) miss time.