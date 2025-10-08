Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jones (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jones endured a number of big hits and also dealt with dehydration during last Thursday's 26-23 overtime road win against the Rams, but he didn't miss any of the 49ers' 86 offensive snaps and completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Brock Purdy's lingering turf toe injury has afforded Jones three starts through five games this season, and Purdy remains sidelined at practice as of Wednesday. If Purdy requires more time to recover, Jones appears set to continue leading San Francisco's offense Sunday in Tampa Bay.