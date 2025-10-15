Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jones (knee/oblique) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones will be joined on the practice field by No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (toe), though the latter will be more limited than the former, as Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. It's unknown if that means Jones has better odds than Purdy to continue leading the 49ers offense Week 7, but Purdy at least has put himself in a position to see his first game action since Week 4. In four starts in place of Purdy this season, Jones has completed 113 of 168 passes (67.3 percent) for 1,252 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions, rushed 16 times for 23 yards and fumbled three times (one lost).