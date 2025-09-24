Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jones (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Both Jones and No. 1 QB Brock Purdy will operate with a cap on their reps to begin Week 4 prep, and the duo along with practice-squad member Adrian Martinez will handle first-team reps. Jones himself has started the last two games in place of Purdy, completing 53 of 80 passes (66 percent) for 563 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, turning seven carries into five yards and fumbling twice (one lost). If Purdy needs another week to get to 100 percent, Jones likely would get the start Sunday versus the Jaguars, but a PCL sprain in his left knee may be throwing a wrench into those plans.