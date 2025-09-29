Jones (knee) was listed as full on Monday's practice estimate.

Jones was limited all of last week due to a PCL sprain that he suffered Week 3 against the Cardinals, but he was able to handle backup duties Sunday versus the Jaguars with Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) back in action. Purdy emerged from the latter contest with toe soreness and was listed as a DNP on Monday, with coach Kyle Shanahan telling David Lombardi of SFStandard.com that Purdy will be evaluated. Considering Jones now has a clean bill of health and Purdy doesn't as the 49ers prepare for Thursday's contest at the Rams, Jones may be called upon to start again Week 5 as he did Weeks 2 and 3 if Purdy isn't cleared for game action.