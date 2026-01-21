San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects Jones to be with the 49ers for 2026, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

General manager John Lynch also praised Jones but didn't comment on expectations for next season. Jones went 5-3 as a starter while completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 7.4 YPA, giving the 49ers a fantastic return on their investment in the first season of a two-year, $8.4 million contract. He probably won't be content to return to San Francisco as an underpaid backup, but his contract does give the team some leverage in discussions about a trade or raise.