Jones is not practicing Tuesday due to an apparent knee injury suffered during Saturday's 22-19 preseason win over the Raiders, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jones' injury isn't believed to be serious, but it could impact his availability for Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers. San Francisco already has Carter Bradley on the roster and signed Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, giving the team additional depth behind Jones and starter Brock Purdy.