The 49ers signed Jones to a two-year, $7 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

San Francisco was reportedly interested in Jones ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the organization instead drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick while Jones went to New England at No. 15. However, the 49ers will now get a chance to work with Jones after the Alabama product mostly failed to live up to expectations during his first four campaigns in the NFL. Jones has started 49 of his 52 regular-season appearances and has a career 54:44 TD:INT, so he'll be one of the NFL's most capable backups as he works behind Brock Purdy next season.