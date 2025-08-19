San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Jones will miss Saturday's preseason finale against the Chargers due to a knee sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones is expected to be ready for Week 1, but for the 49ers' exhibition finale it will have to be Carter Bradley and Nate Sudfeld who either split reps or enter after Brock Purdy, depending on whether Shanahan opts to play his starters Saturday. With nearly three weeks to get healthy before suiting up on the road at Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 7, though, Jones should have plenty of time to recover and open the regular season as the No. 2 option behind Purdy.