Jones (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jones missed the 49ers' preseason finale due to a knee sprain, but his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates it is no longer an issue. The 2021 first-rounder is slated to begin the season as the 49ers' backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy. Jones had the same role in Jacksonville last year behind Trevor Lawrence, but the former appeared in 10 regular-season games (seven starts) and completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 92 yards and one score on 28 carries.