Jones (knee) was in uniform for Thursday's practice but didn't attempt many throws, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers appear to be taking it easy on Jones in the likely scenario that No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (toe) isn't able to play Sunday at Tampa Bay. Notably, Adrian Martinez was the only quarterback to throw during route-running work Thursday, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, so Jones seems destined to log a second consecutive limited session. Friday's practice report will be key to determining who will be under center for San Francisco this weekend.