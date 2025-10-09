Jones (knee/oblique) officially was limited at Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Jones emerged from his third start of the season in place of QB Brock Purdy (toe) last Thursday at the Rams with an oblique injury in addition to the existing PCL sprain. On Thursday in particular, Jones didn't attempt many throws in the portion of the session open to the media, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. While Purdy appears to be trending toward another absence Sunday at Tampa Bay, Jones himself needs to be monitored as the weekend approaches to ensure he's lined up to be under center yet again.