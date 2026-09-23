Jones was 0-for-0 passing for zero yards during Sunday's 35-13 victory over the Dolphins.

The 49ers had no trouble building a comfortable lead throughout the contest, resulting in Jones appearing in eight of the team's 52 offensive snaps. The 28-year-old is coming off a sound 2025 campaign, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing a career-best 69.6 percent of his attempts. While Jones is considered one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, his fantasy ceiling is low as long as Brock Purdy is healthy.