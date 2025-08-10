Jones completed four of seven pass attempts for 74 yards and an interception while rushing once for two yards in Saturday's 30-9 preseason loss the Broncos.

Jones got the nod under center with starter Brock Purdy and the rest of San Francisco's key starters sitting out Saturday's exhibition opener. The veteran backup led a scoring drive that resulted in a Patrick Taylor rushing touchdown to open the contest, but he also committed a turnover on his third and final possession. Jones isn't facing any competition for the 49ers' No. 2 job as he continues to get acclimated with a new offense this preseason.