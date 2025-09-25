Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

On the heels of his second start in place of Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) this past Sunday against the Cardinals, Jones revealed that he aggravated an existing PCL sprain in his left knee, which so far has capped his practice reps this week. Purdy himself also was limited Wednesday and Thursday, potentially setting up Friday's session to be key as coach Kyle Shanahan hones in on who will be under center Week 4 versus the Jaguars. In the aforementioned starts, Jones completed 53 of 80 passes for 563 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, rushed seven times for five yards and fumbled twice (one lost).