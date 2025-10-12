Jones (oblique/knee), who is officially questionable to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, is expected to play and start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Jones has been nursing injuries to both his knee and oblique, the expectation for most of the week has been that he'll be able to take the field Sunday. That still appears to be the case, and if he does indeed play, Jones is slated to make his third start of the campaign with Brock Purdy (toe) ruled out. Schefter notes that Purdy has a chance to return in Week 7 against Atlanta, so Jones could return to a backup role following this week's contest regardless of how he performs.