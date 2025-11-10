Jones completed 33 of 39 pass attempts for 319 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while gaining three yards on one rush attempt in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Jones made another start under center for the injured Brock Purdy (toe), and the results were positive from a fantasy perspective. It was Jones' third spot-start in which he threw for more than 300 yards, and the second in which he recorded three touchdown passes. After the loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted that Purdy could be ready to return in Week 11, which would put an end to Jones' run as a startable option in fantasy. Managers should hold until an official announcement is made ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, as Jones has been exceeding expectations as the 49ers' starter.