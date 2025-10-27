Jones completed 19 of 32 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for 23 yards in the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Jones drew a fourth consecutive start for Brock Purdy (toe), but the stage of diminishing returns may be starting to manifest. The 2021 first-round pick struggled to help the offense achieve any kind of continuity for long stretches, and the 49ers were ultimately shut out in both the first and fourth quarters. Jones connected with tight ends George Kittle (17 yards) and Jake Tonges (two yards) for his pair of touchdowns, yet his interception at the Texans' one-yard line just before the two-minute warning essentially sealed San Francisco's loss. Purdy is reportedly getting close to a return after putting in six limited practice sessions over the last two weeks, but it remains to be seen who'll be under center in a favorable Week 9 road matchup against the Giants.