Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Jones emerged from his second consecutive start in place of Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) last Sunday against the Cardinals with a sprained PCL in his left knee. The issue limited Jones' practice reps this week, and he entered the weekend listed as questionable, while coach Kyle Shanahan announced Purdy as the 49ers' starting QB on Friday. When the team didn't elevate practice-squad member Adrian Martinez on Saturday, it signaled that Jones was in line to serve as Purdy's backup, which now has been confirmed.