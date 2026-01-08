Jones finished the regular season completing 70 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions across 11 games.

All of Jones' passing production came in eight spot-starts spanning Weeks 2-11 while 49ers starter Brock Purdy recovered from a turf toe injury. The 26-year-old Jones thrived under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2025 after finishing with the highest completion rate (70 percent) and average attempt distance (7.4 YPA) of his career. Despite the backup's improved play, the coaching staff was steadfast in naming Purdy the starter once he was healthy enough to suit up. Jones remains under contract with San Francisco for the 2026 season where he will serve as one of the league's best insurance policies under center. The 2021 first-round pick won't have any value in fantasy drafts -- barring a catastrophic injury to Purdy this postseason -- but Jones' improved play makes him a reliable option to stream in whenever he is asked to start next year.