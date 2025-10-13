Jones (knee/oblique) completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 347 yards and two interceptions while rushing five times for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jones toughed out a pair of injuries and another week of limited practices in order to start for a shorthanded 49ers squad Sunday. The veteran backup was unable to earn his fourth win in as many appearances with San Francisco, but he did produce a season-high 347 passing yards for fantasy managers. The Alabama product is averaging a whopping 313.0 yards per game with a 2:1 TD:INT ratio in place of starter Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) this season. The latter's status is currently unclear for Week 7, but Jones has certainly played well enough in Purdy's stead to warrant fantasy consideration if he remains under center against the Falcons for Sunday Night Football.