The 49ers fielded trade inquiries in Jones from the Vikings leading up to Tuesday's deadline, but the quarterback is expected to remain in San Francisco, Dianna Russini of BetUS TV reports.

Even though starting quarterback Brock Purdy has been a leading MVP candidate through the halfway point of the season, the 49ers still place a premium value on Jones as an insurance option in the event Purdy misses time due to injury. As such, the 49ers' asking price for Jones was too rich for the Vikings, who have since pivoted their focus to acquiring Kirk Cousins from the Raiders prior to the deadline.