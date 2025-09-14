Jones completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints. He added six rushing yards on six carries.

The three passing TDs tied the former Patriot's career high, as Jones connected with Luke Farrell in the first quarter, Christian McCaffrey in the second and Jauan Jennings in the fourth. With Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) expected to miss multiple games, Jones could get a chance to grow comfortable at the helm of the 49ers' offense, although he'll be without the services of George Kittle (hamstring) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee). Assuming Purdy doesn't make a rapid recovery, Jones will look to carry his momentum into a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals.